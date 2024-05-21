Jamie Foxx To Produce Chernin Entertainment’s Boxing Epic Tomato Can; Michael Brandt To Write The Script

Jamie Foxx’s original idea gets the green light!

The Burial actor is producing a boxing epic under the Chernin Entertainment banner and his production house, Foxxhole Productions. Veteran screenwriter Michael Brandt heads the writing team. Although the plot details are under wraps, here’s what we know so far…

Jamie Foxx and partner Datari Turner to produce a boxing epic

The idea was developed by Foxx in collaboration with Brandt, and the duo is set to bring it to life. The former is known for acting chops in Ray, Baby Driver, Amazing Spider-Man 2, and many others.

Brandt is known for scripting the Academy Award-nominated 3:10 to Yuman by Western action director James Mangold, which starred Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Ben Foster. Brandt's resume also includes co-writing for hit films like Wanted and Fast 2 Furious. He has also worked for television with NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Other projects under Foxxhole Productions and Chernin Entertainment

Although the production houses are teaming up for a new venture, they have many independent projects on their plates. Foxx’s production house has taken up projects like Dawn Porter's documentary Luther: Never Too Much and Indi drama Story Ave.

Amazon Prime video’s legal drama The Burial, which stars Foxx alongside Tommy Lee Jones, is also under this banner. Another cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, was produced by Foxxhole and has been renewed for a third season.

Meanwhile, Chernin Entertainment has acquired a thriller pitch from Emily Siegel and will produce Netflix’s female-driven thriller Apex alongside Ian Bryce. Their upcoming projects include action comedy Back in Action, Rez Ball, and Fear Street: Prom Queen.

