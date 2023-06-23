Jamie Foxx's Health: Cameron Diaz 'guilty' over being 'clueless' about friend and co-star; Details inside

Cameron Diaz is one of Jamie Foxx’s closest friends and is just as clueless about the actor’s health as his fans are. Reportedly Diaz is not in touch with Jamie since he got hospitalized in April and has “no clue” about what is happening to her friend. The reason behind the silence between the co-stars could have been due to the arguments they got into while shooting their upcoming film.

Cameron Diaz has not spoken to Jamie Foxx after hospitalization

Cameron Diaz reportedly shot a scene with Jamie Foxx a day before he was rushed to the hospital. A source told Daily Mail that the two friends have not been in touch since Jamie took ill due to a mysterious illness. “Cameron has not spoken to Jamie at all and does not know anything other than what she hears,” the source revealed. Back in Action featuring Jamie and Diaz, was supposed to be the actresses’ comeback project. The source disclosed that she might not be coming back to work on the movie due to the disputes on set.

The insider hinted at drama as they said, “Honestly, she is not sure what is going on with Back In Action and isn't very proud of it, considering there was so much drama even before Jamie was hospitalized.” They also revealed that Cameron is not looking for any new projects at the moment.

Why did Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz fight?

The source disclosed that Jamie and Cameron got into more than one heated argument during the filming of their upcoming movie. It was even revealed that Cameron thought of quitting acting again. The disagreements that the two friends got into were never sorted out due to Jamie’s sudden sickness. The actress is reportedly feeling guilty over what happened. “Cameron feels a tremendous sense of guilt now about their quarrels since she has not been able to make amends,” the insider shared.

Jamie reportedly “had an absolute meltdown” during filming Back in Action, which led to multiple people getting fired. Production for the movie was put on hold last month after an unexploded WWII-era bomb was found on the sets, which led to more complications. Diaz was “hating the drama and confrontation” and the long hour that kept her away from her husband Benji and their son.

Updates on Jamie’s health have been scarce since he was hospitalized. The last update came from the actor’s rep when they debunked rumors that claimed he was left seriously ill after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. James Boyega, who is Jamie’s co-star in the film ‘They Cloned Tyrone’, expressed his concern about his health. James admitted that he could not get in touch with Foxx despite calling multiple times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx Health: Nick Cannon says the actor will update fans 'when he is ready to'; Details inside