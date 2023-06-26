Jamie Foxx’s health: Porscha Coleman reveals actor is 'doing well’ as she gives new major update

Jamie Foxx was rushed to a hospital from the sets of his upcoming action-comedy Back In Action in April due to a mysterious illness. Since then, the actor’s co-stars and fans have been showing their concern as there have been a few updates about Foxx’s health. On Sunday, Jamie’s co-star Porscha Coleman gave a major update about his health and gave relief to his fans.

Porscha Coleman reveals Jamie Foxx is “doing well”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, actress Porscha Coleman revealed that Jamie Foxx is “doing well.” A great sigh of relief was felt by the actor’s fans as they have been expressing their concern since April. Foxx’s co-star Coleman added that she got the health update by talking to people who are very close to her Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! castmate. Revealing Foxx’s health update, Coleman added, “He is resting. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

In the same interview, Porscha further added that Jamie has always valued his privacy. Prioritizing her co-star’s privacy, Coleman said, “How Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it.”

Jamie Foxx’s health issues

In April, Jamie Foxx was taken to a hospital when he felt uneasy while shooting for his new film in Atlanta. As soon as the news surfaced, fans started showing their concern for the actor. Taking to her Instagram, Jamie’s daughter Corrine Foxx updated the actor’s fans and added that he was facing “medical complications” but did not clarify much. She wrote, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

After some days, Corrine updated the fans that Foxx was out of the hospital for weeks and was “recuperating.” Later, Jamie himself took to his Instagram to update his fans about his health. Expressing his gratitude to fans, Foxx thanked everyone for their immense love. But since then, the actor has not interacted with anyone.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Foxx’s friend Nick Cannon opened up about the Oscar winner’s health and added that Jamie will update his fans whenever he is ready. However, RadarOnline earlier reported that Jamie is receiving “intensive physiotherapy” and also learning how to walk again after getting discharged from the hospital.

