Jamie Lee Curtis admits feeling 'embarrassed' going nude in Trading Places: I wouldn't do it today

Jamie Lee Curtis has long since moved on from her skin-baring days. In an interview with PEOPLE this week, the Golden Globe winner, 63, declared she "would absolutely not" appear naked on screen at this stage in her career following her famed topless moment in 1983's Trading Places.

Jamie admitted she felt embarrassed doing the scene and said, "I was 21 years old and the part required Ophelia to take off her dress," she said. "Did I like doing it? No. Did I feel embarrassed that I was doing it? Yes. Did I look OK? Yeah. Did I know what I was doing? Yeah. Did I like it? No. Was I doing it because it was the job? Yes." Jamie further said as per PEOPLE, "I wouldn't do it today, it's the last thing in the world I would do now," Curtis continued. "I also am married for 37 years, I wasn't married then. I'm a mother of children. Absolutely not."

However, she co-starred in the comedy classic with Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy as a rich commodities trader (Aykroyd) and a down-on-his-luck street hustler (Murphy) who become unsuspecting victims of a wager to see how they do when their circumstances are exchanged. Although the Halloween Kills actress has no plans to appear naked in front of the camera again, she still understands how to turn attention. At last year's Golden Globes, she showed off her looks in a plunging Alex Perry gown.

Meanwhile, in other news, Jamie Lee Curtis has just wrapped up shooting Halloween Ends. Curtis took to her Instagram honouring the event with a series of behind-the-scenes photographs. However, it seems that Halloween Ends will be Curtis' last film role, despite the fact that she has over fifty years of experience as a legendary horror movie actor. It seems a safe bet that Myers will return at some time in the future, even if Curtis no longer chooses to act as his adversary.

