Jamie Lee Curtis CONFIRMS wrapping up upcoming movie Halloween Ends, shares BTS photos

Jamie Lee Curtis has announced that she has completed shooting on Halloween Ends. Curtis originally appeared in John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween as iconic horror movie final girl Laurie Strode alongside famous horror villain Michael Myers.

Check out her post here:

Carpenter, of course, departed the Halloween franchise after the first film, but Curtis was far from done portraying Laurie Strode. She did, in fact, return immediately to reprise the role in the very direct sequel Halloween II. Curtis then took a break from her scream queen duties for over two decades, reappearing in 1998's Halloween H20 and then again in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. Curtis, of course, will return in the next trilogy finale Halloween Ends to maybe put a stop to Michael Myers once and for all.

It remains to be unclear if Halloween will conclude with the next of Green's films, but Curtis has completed filming on the third feature, as she just announced on Instagram, honouring the event with a series of behind-the-scenes photographs. The title Halloween Ends undoubtedly gives the next film in the series a feeling of closure, but the Halloween films have loved teasing audiences since the first picture, which memorably concluded with a supposedly dead Michael Myers unexpectedly disappearing, as per Screenrant.

With that first film, fans discovered that Myers is apparently impossible to kill, a fact that was reinforced when Myers escaped the horrific flames at Laurie Strode's house in Halloween 2018 and returned to wreak further havoc on the citizens of Haddonfield in Halloween Kills. However, it seems that Halloween Ends will be Curtis' last film role, despite the fact that she has over fifty years of experience as a legendary horror movie actor. It seems a safe bet that Myers will return at some time in the future, even if Curtis no longer chooses to act as his adversary.

