Jamie Lee Curtis fights for trans daughter: ‘I will fight and defend her right’

Jamie Lee Curtis, renowned actress and author of the graphic novel Mother Nature, recently discussed her role as a mother and advocate for her transgender daughter, Ruby. In an interview with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, Curtis emphasized the importance of love and acceptance, sharing her determination to stand up against transphobia and protect her child's right to exist as her authentic self.

Jamie Lee Curtis' unwavering support for her trans daughter

Curtis, mother to Ruby and Annie, spoke passionately about her love for Ruby and her commitment to supporting her journey. She clarified that accepting Ruby's identity wasn't a matter of being praised for tolerance but rather an unquestionable responsibility as a parent. When Ruby came out as trans in 2020, Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, wholeheartedly embraced their daughter, emphasizing that Ruby's authenticity was cherished and celebrated in their family. "Being a parent is about love and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, 'You're so great to accept her love.' What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am,'" she added "and my job is to say, 'Welcome home.' I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't. And there are those people."

A journey of sobriety and learning for Jamie Lee Curtis

In addition to discussing her role as Donna Persada on Hulu's The Bear, Curtis reflected on her past struggles with opioid addiction and her family's history of addiction. Grateful for her path of sobriety, she recognized the dangers of today's fentanyl crisis and the life-changing impact of finding clarity through sobriety. Curtis humbly acknowledged that she continues to learn and grow, particularly as she supports her daughter on her unique journey.

In a world where understanding and acceptance are paramount, Jamie Lee Curtis serves as a role model by embracing her daughter Ruby's identity and using her platform to advocate for trans rights. She recognizes that learning, growing, and making mistakes is part of being human, and her unwavering love for her child empowers her to fight against prejudice and ignorance. As Curtis navigates this new chapter with Ruby, she demonstrates the true meaning of unconditional love and maternal support.

