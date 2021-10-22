Jamie Lee Curtis on her daughter coming out as transgender: There were some tears involved

Jamie Lee Curtis may be the mother in this relationship, but she's "learning" a lot from her daughter Ruby, who came out as transgender in July. When the Halloween actress revealed last July that Ruby was transitioning, she revealed that she and her husband Christopher Guest "had watched with wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

However, now in an interview with People, Jamie Lee and Ruby discuss the experience, recalling the "tears," "mistakes," and bonding moments that had occurred in recent months. They begin the interview by expressing their desire to openly share their personal experience in order to inspire others to speak out about their own gender identification. As Jamie Lee puts it, "If one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, 'I feel free to say this is who I am,' then it's worth it."

As per PEOPLE, Ruby recalls that "scary" moment she decided to come out to her parents. "Just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," she explains. "It was intimidating—but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life." Interestingly, Ruby, Jamie and Christopher's youngest child, claimed she was too scared to inform her parents in person, so she texted them.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the message, Jamie remembered, "I called her immediately. Needless to say, there were some tears involved." Jamie and Christopher, along with the rest of the family, have gradually adjusted to naming their daughter Ruby and using she/her/hers pronouns, but not without "mistakes." However, in response to their choice to address the issue publicly, Jamie said that she is not "trying to force-feed something to people," but rather "simply saying, 'This is our family's experience.'"

ALSO READ:Jamie Lee Curtis proud of her youngest child coming out as transgender; Feels 'wonder and pride'