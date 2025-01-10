Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Back Her Tears At The Tonight Show While Describing ‘Really Awful' L.A. Wildfires

Jamie Lee Curtis got emotional talking about the wildfires engulfing Los Angeles. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress was initially excited by the grand welcome she received. As she began to express her gratitude to the audience, she began to choke up over the fact that the area she lives in was under fire.

She got teary-eyed while revealing that the Pacific side of the Palisades was completely in flames.

While addressing the audience as well as talking to the host, the Freaky Friday star said, “I’m literally just about to cry, mostly because of that beautiful welcome.” She further said, “As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning.”

The actress revealed that she had flown out of Southern California just the night before the fires began. While on the flight to New York, Lee Curtis claimed that she started receiving texts about the dangerous situation that had been created in the surroundings where she lived.

Elaborating on the situation, the True Lies star revealed, “This is literally where I live. Everything—the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Friends—many, many, many, many, many friends have now lost their homes. It’s a really awful situation.”

Previously, Curtis also shared an Instagram post warning her fans and followers of the alarming situation.

