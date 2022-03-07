Jamie Lee Curtis on leaving Halloween franchise after 44 years: It has been very emotional and painful

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken out about her decision to leave the Halloween series after 44 years, describing it as an "incredibly emotional time" for her. The actress has appeared as Laurie Strode six times in the multiple Halloween timelines that have existed since the show's inception in 1978.

However, Curtis' extended run as Laurie Strode is due to end with Halloween Ends later this year, and the weight of that departure has not been lost on the actress, who just concluded production on Halloween Ends. Curtis discussed her decision to depart the character of Laurie in a recent interview with ET Online, describing how difficult the process has been. Jamie said as per Screenrant, "It’s very emotional. I said a farewell to a group of people that I've made three movies with. I've said farewell to a woman who I've inhabited for 44 years."

She further said, "I mean, it's so cray cray for me. The privilege of that and the honoring of Laurie Strode and her journey has been very emotional, very painful and satisfying because a whole new group of people are on the ride." Interestingly, Jamie Lee Curtis has bid farewell to the Halloween series on many occasions. In fact, Curtis' Laurie Strode has already died twice in the Halloween films: first between Halloween II and Halloween 4, and again during the prologue to Halloween: Resurrection.

This time, though, her "painful" but "gratifying" exit seems to be set up as a really permanent one, with Halloween Ends indeed being her last excursion as this famous figure after 44 years in the role. However, only time will tell how Curtis may differ from the other Halloween series.

