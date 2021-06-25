Jamie Lee Curtis looks back on her infamous striptease scene from 1994 film 'True Lies'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently looked back at her infamous scene from True Lies, scroll down to see what she said.

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis recently looked back at her famous stripping scene from True Lies and opened up. While chatting on People‘s People in the ’90s podcast the 62-year-old actress got candid about her striptease scene and revealed something very surprising. “The thing that nobody knows: There was no rehearsal, there is no choreographer. Jim [James Cameron] said to me, ‘What do you want to dance to?’” she explained, adding that she asked for John Hiatt‘s “Alone in the Dark.”

She also said she danced like she does at home when “nobody [is] around.” “We were doing it over and over and over, and it got quieter and quieter,” she revealed. She added that it was the “single biggest laugh” she’s ever got in one of her movies, referring to when she slips. “It’s because Jim knew that the dance was too sexy; it was too real. It started to actually be good, and he knew he needed to break the spell of what the husband had put his wife through. I think we did two takes where I let go of the pole.” “It’s all Jim, to his great credit, it’s all him. He knew, it’s a comedy.”

If you didn’t know, Curtis is one of the best actresses in Hollywood and is remembered for her iconic roles in films like My Girl, Freaky Friday, Blue Steel and more. She is also the recipient of several accolades, including a BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and a SAG Award nomination.

Also Read: Chris Evans ex co star Jamie Lee Curtis thinks Avengers star's leaked pic was ‘planned’; Kelly Clarkson agrees

Share your comment ×