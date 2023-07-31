Jamie Lee Curtis on opioid addiction: Actor says she'd be 'dead' if she continued to make 'terrible' decisions

Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about her opioid addiction. She claimed that she would have died if fentanyl had been freely available during her addiction. The 64-year-old actress expressed she is thankful that her addiction did not destroy her life before she was able to get sober. Jamie Lee Curtis made the revelation on Morning Joe and called herself ‘lucky’.

Jamie Lee Curtis gets candid about her drug addiction

In an appearance on MSNBC's The Morning Joe on Friday, the Halloween actor, who has long been outspoken about her issues with opiate addiction, highlighted her sobriety path.

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed, "I was an opiate addict, and I liked a good opiate buzz. And if fentanyl was available, as easily available as it is today on the street, I'd be dead."

Curtis stated that she considers herself lucky that she didn't make terrible decisions while being under the influence of drugs that she would have regretted for the rest of her life.

She stated that, “there are women in prison whose lives have been destroyed by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent offenders or bad people, but rather because they were addicts. I consider myself extremely fortunate that it was not my path."

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she wants her sobriety journey to be her legacy

During an interview with Colin Farrell for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the 64-year-old actor stated, "You're stopping what has been a generational issue in my biological family. If I can stay sober, it will be the single greatest thing I have ever done. I mean, without a doubt."

Curtis, who previously stated that her opioid addiction was caused by a plastic surgery she had over 30 years ago, mentioned in December that she wanted her drug-free legacy to be her legacy.

She continued, "Alcoholism and drug addiction have controlled and destroyed the lives of generations of people. Sobriety comes first for me. Always."

As defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is fifty times worse than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress, producer, and children's novelist from the United States. She is known as a scream queen for her parts in horror and slasher films, as well as her roles in comedy films. Curtis has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and two Golden Globes, in addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy and a Grammy. Work-wise, the actress last made an appearance in the teaser video for Offset's single Jealousy.

