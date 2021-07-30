Jamie Lee Curtis proud of her youngest child coming out as transgender; Feels 'wonder and pride'

Jamie Lee Curtis, a proud mother, is opening up about her family, speaks publicly for the first time about her transgender daughter. According to People, the 62-year-old actress stated in her cover story for AARP The Magazine's August/September 2021 edition that she and husband Christopher Guest, 73, "have watched with wonder and pride as our boy became our daughter Ruby." Curtis also stated that she and Guest would soon have an in-law, saying that "Ruby and her fiancé will be married next year, at a ceremony that I will officiate."



Curtis described her life as a "continuous metamorphosis," telling the publication that Ruby, 25, works as a computer game editor and her eldest kid, Annie, 34, is now married and works as a dance instructor. Despite the fact that Curtis does not yet have any grandkids, she told AARP The Magazine that she and Guest "definitely hope to" have them soon. Curtis also spoke about her family life and how, even after more than four decades in Hollywood, she still feels most at peace wherever her husband is.



The duo, who married in 1984 and will celebrate 37 years of marriage in December, previously honoured their long-lasting love with a beautiful homage last year when Curtis, who rarely posts pictures of her husband on Instagram, marked their anniversary with a sweet tribute.



Meanwhile, Curtis and Guest join a long line of celebrities who have publicly supported their transgender and nonbinary children. It's wonderful to see that Jamie and the rest of her family have been so supportive of Ruby!

