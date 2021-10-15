Jamie Lee Curtis recalls spending lockdown with ‘sourdough aficionado’ Jake Gyllenhaal

Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis recently made a shocking confession about Halloween movies that will surprise you! While making an appearance on SiriusXM’s--The Jess Cagle Show, the actress revealed that she isn’t a huge fan of spooky Halloween movies despite doing so many films in the same genre. If you didn’t know, Curtis is famous for her role in movie franchises like “Halloween,” her most recent film “Halloween Kills,” is also in the same genre.

While talking about the new film, Curtis revealed: “I don’t like any Halloween movies! I don’t like (the film) ‘Halloween’! Why would I like it? I’ve seen it five times in a theatre and I still put my hands up in front of my face the entire movie. Why do people like these movies? I don’t understand.”

The actress also revealed that her godson Jake Gyllenhaal lived with her during a part of the pandemic. Curtis shared, “He learned how to bake sourdough bread. He was one of those people. There was a mass of people around the world that felt that all this time alone demanded and learned new expertise, which is sourdough bread from really good starter. So yes, he became a sourdough bread aficionado. I would be sitting in my office at my house and we were still in the middle of COVID. So everybody was staying really far away from each other. And I remember my window would be open at my desk and this figure would come up on my desk and just slide a plate with a steaming boule of sourdough bread, and then he would walk away.”

Curtis added, “Oh, he’s a one, by the way. Both Maggie and Jake are having such wonderful creative years. And I don’t know if you’ve seen his movie on Netflix [‘The Guilty’] shot in 11 days during COVID with the director, not even being on the set because he had been exposed. And so he was in a van, three blocks away and everybody was on zoom screens. It’s so good. And it’s just such a testament to creativity, ingenuity, and the power of storytelling, that you can strip away all of the artifice of it and get a set and get some cameras and shoot 11 days and tell that kind of a story. It’s astonishing.”

