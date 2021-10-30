Jamie Lee Curtis REVEALS she wants to voice THIS character in new Exorcist trilogy

Jamie Lee Curtis may be the supreme Scream Queen, but she isn't a horror movie enthusiast. The actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that as a youngster, she was horrified by a film about demonic possession. "I'm brave, but I am afraid of scary things," she confessed.

"When I was 15, my parents [legendary actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis] screened The Exorcist and my friends teased me the next day because I was so freaked out. I loathe being scared by scary movies," she said as per EW. However, Curtis' hatred of seeing scary movies hasn't prevented her from appearing in a slew of them, from John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween to The Fog and Prom Night, to David Gordon Green's recently released Halloween Kills.

Interestingly, now, she's eyeing a part in Green's next Exorcist trilogy, which will also star Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn. Curtis wants to play the devil that possessed Linda Blair's Regan in William Friedkin's original 1973 film and was voiced by Oscar-winning actress Mercedes McCambridge. "Maybe I should be the voice of the devil like Mercedes McCambridge," said Curtis. "You see, if David gives me a part in the new Exorcist trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people's minds," Jamie said as per EW.

Meanwhile, when Green was asked whether Curtis had presented the concept to the filmmaker, the filmmaker said as per EW, "Ooh, she has not. "I'll have to get her to audition for that one. You know, she did the crying baby for the last Halloween movie, so she's a talented voice actor as well."

ALSO READ:Jamie Lee Curtis on her daughter coming out as transgender: There were some tears involved