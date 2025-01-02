Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why Pamela Anderson ‘Reminds’ Actress Of Her ‘Beautiful’ Mother Janet Leigh; ‘Very Moving To Me’

Jamie Lee Curtis believes that legendary actress Pamela Anderson and her mother, Janet Leigh, have a lot in common. Curtis and Anderson, who co-star in the latest drama The Last Showgirl, sat down with People magazine to discuss their film and the camaraderie they share.

Although the actresses had never met before starring together in the Sofia Coppola-helmed film, the former Halloween scream queen knew a lot about the Baywatch alum. "There was a picture of her in a bathing suit that I remember very clearly. How could you not?" Curtis recalled.

She admitted that the legendary actress is "classically" beautiful and the other person Curtis she thought similar about was her mother. As for herself, she always found herself to be cute rather than beautiful. "And so, in a way, Pamela reminds me of my mother," she added.

She recalled how "innocence" and "incredible beauty" reflected from her late mother's physical appearance. The Oscar-winning actress admitted to writing a note titled Bye Bye, Beauty and recalled a line she wrote in that article that read, "My mother was the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life."

She also spoke about the lessons she learned from her recent co-star, Anderson. "That is what I took from Pamela, was this incredible beauty and just openness, just really very moving to me," Curtis added.

Her mother, Leigh, was married to her father, the Some Like It Hot actor Tony Curtis, from 1951 to 1962. The latter passed away in 2010 at age 85. Speaking of her famous parents, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress joked about being the original "Nepo baby."

Curtis started acting at 19 and admitted that she never understood how she landed her first role in the 1976-83 series Quincy M.E. Since she spoke the first few lines of her acting career, she never was reminded of being the daughter of superstars.

"There's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars," she added.