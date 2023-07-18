Jamie Lee Curtis says she's a 'movie grandmother' now as Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby

Jamie Lee Curtis couldn’t be any happier for her "movie daughter" Lindsay Lohan , who welcomed her first baby recently. The two actors who played mother and daughter in the iconic 2000's movie Freaky Friday , seem to have just as much of a close relationship in real life, as they have in the movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis congratulates Lindsay Lohan on first baby

The Oscar laureate took to Instagram to celebrate Lohan and her new baby boy on Monday. She wrote, "My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan."

The picture seemed to have been captured shortly after their roles as the body-switching mother and daughter, Tess and Anna Colman, in the 2003 film Freaky Friday. It featured Lohan and Curtis happily posing with their arms around each other. Additionally, a tiny snapshot from their 2003 movie was affixed in the corner of the photo.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis's off-screen bond

Lohan and Curtis have maintained a close relationship, since their roles as mother and daughter in Freaky Friday, almost two decades ago. Last month, Lohan disclosed that she received valuable guidance from Curtis on impending motherhood as she prepared to welcome her first child.

In an interview with Allure, Lohan shared, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you, and everything will be fine.'"

It was in May that the two co-stars reunited for an interview with The New York Times to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Freaky Friday. During the conversation, they expressed their desire to work on a sequel, and Curtis hinted that it's in the works.

Curtis explained, "As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends,' people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday.' Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

Lohan said, "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

Meanwhile, Lohan and her husband Shammas Bader are reportedly in Dubai after recently welcoming their baby boy into the world. The two got married last year after being together for two years. The actress let the world know about her pregnancy through her Instagram in March.

