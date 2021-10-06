Jamie Lee Curtis SLAMS plastic surgery, recalls how the procedure got her addicted to vicodin

Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking out against the risks of plastic surgery, as well as social media's obsession with supposedly flawless bodies. “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin,” the “Halloween Kills” star, 62, said in a recent interview with Fast Company as per PEOPLE. “I’m 22 years sober now.”

She continued, "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back." Curtis further spoke on the effect of social media on mental health, revealing that she utilizes her platforms "to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer." "It's like giving a chainsaw to a toddler," she said. "We just don't know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others."

However, Curtis has previously spoken openly about how she got hooked to opiates in the late 1980s after being given them after minor cosmetic surgery on her eyes. Her hidden addiction lasted a decade until she became clean in 1999. “I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” she told People in 2018. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one."

Meanwhile, Curtis celebrated 22 years of sobriety earlier this year and offered advice to those seeking to overcome addiction. “I’m sober 22 years, and ... I can’t live without my sobriety,” she said. “My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else. I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself.”

