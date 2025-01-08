Jamie Lee Curtis Urges Residents in Los Angeles To 'Let Firefighters Do Their Work'; Says ‘Stay Out Of The Way'

Jamie Lee Curtis is looking out for residents of Los Angeles amid wildfires taking over the city. The actress took to her Instagram account to make her fans and the public aware of the disaster and requested that they stay safe and let the firefighters do their jobs.

Apart from creating awareness, the Freaky Friday star also put up a list of warnings released by the government and the organizations to ensure the well-being of the citizens.

In her social media post, the actress shared a devastating picture of fires taking over the residential areas. Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, "My community and possibly my home are on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well. There are so many conflicting reports.”

She further mentioned in the caption, “With all the technology, there seems to be very little information. PLEASE POST FACTS! IT WILL HELP THOSE WONDERING!"

The actress continued to claim that it has been a “terrifying situation.” She also praised the firefighters, as she said, "the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze."

Further in the caption, the actress wrote, "If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other. Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work. Pray if you believe in it and even if you don't, pray for those who do."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lee Curtis will next be seen in the sequel of Freaky Friday alongside Linday Lohan.

