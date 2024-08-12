Jamie Lee Reveals She Has Been 'Aware' of the Nepo Baby Tag All Her Life; Says 'None of That Helps You'

Jamie Lee Curtis, a well-known actress who has starred in several Hollywood movies, has recently shared her experiences with nepotism in showbiz. Curtis was awarded an honorary degree from the American Film Institute on August 10th, 2024, and spoke openly about her family background throughout her career.

Curtis is now 65 years old and is the daughter of famous actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Given that both parents were famous celebrities during their time, she got labelled ‘nepo baby’ by people at different points in her career. This term refers to individuals who enjoy advantages due to being born into renowned or influential families.

While at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre for the graduation ceremony, Curtis looked back on her life and talked about how nepotism is being discussed today. She admitted that she certainly had openings not made available to others because of the prominence of her family name. Nevertheless, any such benefits may just open doors but do not guarantee success when the film starts rolling.

“Nepo babies is an easy way for people to tell you [that] you don't deserve your success,” Curtis told PEOPLE at the event. “And I have been aware of that my whole life," she said. "I have not shied away from it. I am not under any delusion that hasn't had an effect or an impact."

According to Curtis, nepotism does not help an actor’s performance once they are already on set. “But at the end of the day, none of that helps you when they say rolling and action,” she said. “It's at that moment that the art takes over.” She stressed that this is where true talent and hard work shine through.

Curtis added that now in her career, she sees herself more as an artist than ever before from those early years in the business. In her words, she was a creative person and a marketing whiz who dabbled in writing children’s books, screenplays and even directing. Curtis states that her artistic accomplishments became far more significant aspects of who she is than her family background.

Curtis said, "I am now an artist with a capital ‘A’ that I didn’t know I was, So my legacy is less acute now because my art has surpassed that.” Other attributes of her legacy include being a mother, and a collaborator, as she highlighted the importance of personal relationships and creativity.

It was not until 2022 that Curtis addressed the issue of nepotism when New York magazine published its Nepo Baby cover story. At this juncture, Curtis on Instagram referred to herself as an OG Nepo Baby, reflecting on her long career ranging from her breakout role in Halloween (1978). Although she did admit to having certain advantageous factors due to her familial background, she also argued that all along she has been working hard for whatever she has achieved in her professional life.

Curtis wrote on Instagram, "I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby," She believes that many people look down upon people labeled as nepotistic babies and are wrong. Curtis maintained that her lineage forms part of what makes her proud and passionate about what she does best.

In her work and life, Curtis’ stance on nepotism can be seen as part of a wider conversation about whether meritocracy or privilege is the main determinant of success. Even though she admits that her family background has helped her a lot, Curtis’s opinion remains unchanged: talent and determination are the true basis for an artist’s achievement.

