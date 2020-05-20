Jamie Lynn says Britney Spears is not retiring anytime soon

Pop star Britney Spears is not thinking of retiring, says younger sister Jamie Lynn. She also said when the star wants to make music, shell make it.

Asked about the singer's retirement, Jamie said in a recent interview: "No, no, no. Obviously, right now, she's just trying to quarantine."

"She's taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she'll make it. I don't think you can ever retire someone from their passion," she added, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Though, when asked if the "Baby one more time" singer had plans for new music, Jamie said: "I don't think so."

But she said the during the pandemic her sister, 38, is just relaxing at her Los Angeles home.

"I mean, right now, she's quarantining in L.A,' she said.

"But, in general, she's kind of just relaxing. And I think that's good," said the younger sister, who is an actress.

From 1999 until 2016, Britney released nine albums with her latest being "Glory".

Jamie said since Britney worked her " a** off" she deserves down time.

"So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to. She's given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything — at the moment," she added.

Also Read Britney Spears shows off her bangs; Recalls feeling like an 'Ugly Duckling' back in third grade without them

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×