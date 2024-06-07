Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Near-Death Experience; KNOW More About This

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress famous for her character in The Sopranos, recently opened up about a shocking event on her MeSsy podcast with Christina Applegate. The actress, aged 43 years, disclosed that she had an experience of dying soon after returning from an ashram in India.

A life-changing experience

Sigler narrated her journey to India about one year ago, where she felt awake, connected, and at ease. However, just two weeks after coming back to America, she underwent surgery and had a life-threatening complication. She developed sepsis and was hospitalized; luckily enough, she almost died. Describing how it was only by a hair’s breadth that she did not die, Sigler confessed that she never told anybody about this.

This harrowing experience characterized 2023 as Sigler's year of grieving. She allowed herself the chance to process these emotions by seeking help from professional people. “For once since birth, ‘I was really saddest,’ Sigler admitted. From India, I learned that it is important to confront your feelings. Screaming into pillows, crying with friends, or reaching out for help were valuable steps in my own healing process.”

Overcoming physical and emotional hurdles

Sigler further discussed her struggle with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease she has lived with since she turned twenty years old. Despite having been on stable diagnosis for nearly eight or nine years now, Sigler seemed unhappy about the lack of progress made during physical therapy and overall health.

Her physician's advice to take responsibility off the table became a major turning point for Sigler, who realized that there is no need to always strive for change or constantly fix herself. This new perspective brought her a sense of relief and lightness. “The universe has my back,” she said, feeling an enormous shift from within herself. Her husband even noticed it; he mentioned a lighter vibe in her.

Embracing healing and moving forward

Sigler’s experience of deeply emotional and physical obstacles has shown the way to important insights about self-acceptance and recovery. When she confronted her deepest fears and emotions, she found a new sense of peace and strength.

Her story reminds us all that sometimes healing requires allowing ourselves to truly feel our pain. She has been able to embody resilience and hope, as demonstrated through vulnerability and support; Sigler turned over a new leaf.

