Jamie Lynn Spears ANNOUNCES releasing a book about life as a child star, mental health and more

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to publish a "intimate" book on her family, life as a child star, and mental health. The actress and singer, who is also Britney Spears' younger sister, made the news in an Instagram post on Monday. Her book, Things I Should Have Said, will be released on January 18th.

Check out her post here:

According to The Independent, the description of the book on the publisher's website reads that Spears will share "her unfiltered story on her own terms" in it. “You’ve read the headlines, but you don’t know Jamie Lynn Spears. The world first met Jamie Lynn as a child star, when it was her job to perform, both on set and for the press,” reads the book’s description. “She spent years escaping into different characters – on All That, Zoey 101, and even in the role as Britney [Spears]’s kid sister. But as she grew up, faced a teen pregnancy, raised her daughter on her own, pursued a career, and learned to stand on her own two feet, the real Jamie Lynn started to take center stage– a raw, blemished, and imperfect woman, standing in her own power.”

The description continues,"Despite growing up in one of America's most tabloid-famous families, Jamie Lynn has never shared her tale in her own words." However, Jamie wrote on her Instagram, “Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life-changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way.” Interestingly, part of the profits will be given to This Is My Brave, a non-profit organization devoted to raising awareness about mental health.

Meanwhile, Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, will release Things I Should Have Said on January 18, 2022.

ALSO READ:Jamie Lynn Spears shares voice note of her crying amid sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle