Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates her daughter's school homecoming with adorable photos, days after joining Dancing with the Stars

Jamie Lynn Spears recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her fifteen year old daughter Maddie attending her high school Homecoming ceremony. The actress who rose to popularity from her Disney show Zoey 101 shares her daughter with ex Casey Aldridge.

The 32 year old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of her daughter attending a school dance. Maddie’s outfit of choice wasa blue and white floral minidress paired with minimal jewellery and a soft makeup look. She rounded off the look with white coloured ribbon tie heels. In some of the pictures she was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers as she got ready for the ceremony.

Sharing the post on social media, the proud mother wrote ‘HOCO 2023’ followed by three heart emojis. The family pictures included Maddie posing with Jamie’s youngest daughter Ivey who turned five years old and shares with her husband Jamie Watson. The two posed for a lovely picture that spells sisterhood goals.

The actress also shared a video which gave us an inside look at the homecoming ceremony. The video shows us how Maddie is a part of the homecoming court in her high school. Jamie Watson drove the 15-year-old to the homecoming as she waved at the crowd. The car had a label that carried her name referring to her as a ‘Sophomore maid’.

Jamie reveals that her daughter Maddie pushed her to take up DWTS

In the family pictures, we also see Jamie’s mother Lynne Spears who poses with her daughter and two grand-daughters. In the picture we also see Alan Bersten, who is Jamie’s partner in the reality show, Dancing with the Stars.

Jamie is a part of the new cast for Dancing With The Stars. In an interview with Good Morning America, she revealed that her daughter pushed her to do the show. She said, "My 15-year-old actually was very motivated for me to do this, which was actually very surprising," Spears said. "My 15-year-old was like, ‘You’re going to dance on TV? What are you doing mom?’ But she was like, ‘Mom, you have to do it.' She’s an athlete so I think she wants to see me kind of push myself."

Spears is currently working on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars and has revealed that she will be donating her weekly earnings for the benefit of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

