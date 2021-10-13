Jamie Lynn Spears CHANGES title of her upcoming book amid backlash from Britney Spears' fans?

After getting criticism for using one of her sister Britney Spears' lyrics, Jamie Lynn Spears has changed the title of her upcoming book. The former Nickelodeon star, 31, was said to be planning to title her memoirs I Must Confess, a spin on her pop singer sister's song Baby One More Time. However, Jamie Lynn unveiled the revised title and cover for her book, Things I Should Have Said, on Monday.

As per Daily Mail, the previous subtitle, 'Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out,' seems to have been deleted from the book, which is scheduled for publication in January 2022. 'I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!' Jamie Lynn wrote in her lengthy caption. The How Could I Want More singer said that she has been working on the book since 2017, after the near-fatal ATV accident of her daughter Maddie Brian Aldridge. Jamie Lynn went on to claim that the book would cover the pressure she faced as a young actor after rising to prominence on Nickelodeon's popular programs All That and Zoey 101.

Meanwhile, according to the Mississippi native, a part of the profits from her book sales will be given to the mental health awareness non-profit group This Is My Brave. Interestingly, on January 18, 2022, Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Books, will release the book. As per Daily Mail, after the announcement of the actress' autobiography caused a backlash, Worthy Publishing maintained that the information published about the book, including the title, was incorrect.

However, it is unknown if Jamie Lynn's book will cover her sister Britney's 13-year conservatorship fight.

