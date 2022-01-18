Jamie Lynn Spears claims being 'locked away' from sister Britney when she was pregnant

Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about navigating a teen pregnancy, seeking independence at the age of 16, and being 'locked away from her sister' while pregnant. To Britney's dismay, the Zoey 101 star has been pushing her upcoming memoir and recently talked out about finding out about her pregnancy.

Britney, 40, shaved her head while suffering from a breakdown in 2007 and was subsequently hospitalised; just before, Jamie, 30, discovered she was pregnant with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, resulting to her being 'locked up.' On Monday's edition of Call Her Daddy with Alexandra Cooper, the mother-of-two, who received her first child, Maddie, in 2008 and her second, Ivey, in 2018, did not hold back as she reflected on the most difficult years of her life. When questioned how 'things spiralled out of control' after she told her team she was pregnant, Jamie Lynn stated her parents became more controlling.

As they attempted to track her every move, including when she saw her child's father, the Sweet Magnolias singer confessed she would lie about going to doctors' appointments in order to “go meet with a lawyer.'' Before being formally released from her parents' care before giving birth, the author said her parents kept her locked away 'like a princess.' When asked about Britney's response to discovering she was pregnant by reading a copy of OK!, Jamie Lynn admitted she was surprised her parents didn't tell her. She said as per Daily Mail, "Britney was obviously going through her own s**t, but I think I was so absorbed in my own s**t that I couldn't even think about that. I was so consumed with like, you know, I wanted to be around the dad. At first, that was something that, maybe, was harmful and hurtful to her, but I was hurting."

At that point, she was confused why Britney was not with her and didn't come 'save' her. On keeping the news secret from Britney, she went on: :Home felt like a prison without a smartphone or connection to the outside world. I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able [to] help me in my most vulnerable time." In response to her parents' opposition to her moving in with her lover, she disclosed that the threat of emancipation was her only option.

