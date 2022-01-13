Jamie Lynn Spears CLAIMS she's been Britney Spears' 'biggest supporter' amid her conservatorship dispute

Jamie Lynn Spears has recently opened up on how she allegedly supported sister Britney Spears amid her controversial conservatorship. During her interview on 'Good Morning America,' via Page Six, Jamie went ahead to recall how she tried to help her sister end her long conservatorship.

Amid the interview, Jamie Lynn revealed that she has been her sister's "biggest supporter" and "set up ways" when she needed her help during her conservatorship dispute. I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” she opened up. “If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?" the singer said.

While she didn't reveal much about the "contacts" that she provided Britney with during her conservatorship, Jamie Lynn went ahead to discuss how she spoke to Samuel D. Ingham III, whom a Los Angeles judge appointed as Britney’s lawyer in February 2008 when she was about to into the conservatorship. In the interview, the Spears sister noted that she set up discussions with many people for Britney if she wanted to take steps regarding her conservatorship. While promoting her tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn also stated that she had a conversation with her previous legal team as well. "I even spoke to her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor," she said.

However, in June 2021, Britney Spears had testified that her family "did nothing" to help when her father put her into a mental health facility against her wishes in 2019.

