Jamie Lynn Spears claims sister Britney Spears apologized over heated public feud after her memoir release

The world has witnessed the Spears sisters fight on social media over the conservatorship and now, the release of Jamie Lynn Spears' book Things I Should Have Said. Recently, the younger Spears' aka Jamie Lynn noted that sister Britney Spears has sent her an apology text due to the feud and their heated arguments.

The Zoey 101 alum noted that she has received an apology text from her sister after they fought on social media about Jamie Lynn's claims in an interview while promoting her memoir Things I Should Have Said. "In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,'” Jamie Lynn stated, via Page Six.

Previously, Britney had noted how nobody helped her when her father set up the conservatorship for her. She had also opened up on sister Jamie Lynn not being there for her during her period of struggle due to the conservatorship.

While Jamie didn't note when the apology was sent to her, the same has been included in her book that speaks about Britney's June 2021 court hearing in which the pop star had alleged that her family "should be in jail." Recently, Jamie Lynn also penned, “I pray for the day she shares these words with the world,” Jamie Lynn writes of Britney’s purported apology. “I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over.”

