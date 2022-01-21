Jamie Lynn Spears FIRES BACK at Britney's allegations, SHARES texts she sent her sister during conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears reacted to charges that she never attempted to assist Britney Spears throughout her conservatorship case. The Sweet Magnolias singer, 30, made her case in part two of her "Call Her Daddy" podcast interview, which was published on Thursday, January 20.

She went into detail about the resources she provided the pop diva, 40, and the hostility she has gotten from fans who do not think Jamie Lynn sought to help her sister. As per US Weekly, The episode included a follow-up section, which was taped on Tuesday, January 18, in the midst of Britney and Jamie Lynn's social media spat. While conducting publicity for her book, Things I Should Have Said, the Zoey 101 star enraged the Grammy winner.

However, in the midst of the high-profile crisis, Jamie Lynn held firm in her choice to come out about her sister. “There’s two separate things here — there’s the relationship I have with me and my sister, and there’s this other part where I have the right to defend my name and defend my family to protect my family,” she said during part two of her “Call Her Daddy” interview as per US Weekly. “Those can be separate where I’m saying, like, ‘Y’all don’t know what the he** you’re talking about. Here are the facts, and you want the truth? Here’s the truth.’ And then the separate side is that this is my sister who I know and I love, and when every headline’s gone away and everything else is done, I’m still gonna be her sister. It doesn’t matter. And people need to stop inserting themselves into our situation and egging it on and encouraging it.”

Jamie Lynn then expressed her desire for unity, "It has to stop because it’s not funny. This is my life. These are people I love. And look what’s happened to my family when all these people have inserted themselves." In terms of her future connection with Britney, Jamie Lynn has said that she would continue to support the "Circus" singer even if she has not heard from her.

Interestingly, Jamie shared images of text she sent to Britney in November 2020, alerting her of her lawyer's intentions. Jamie Lynn informed Britney, in the text, that her attorney was fascinated with celebrity and that she should not trust him. Jamie Lynn suspected she had been barred by Britney at the time, so she sent the identical things to her now-fiancé, Sam Asghari. She supposedly never received a response from any of them. Jamie further said, despite being requested to manage a trust for her sister's boys, Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, the author stated that she had no involvement in Britney's conservatorship.

