Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly disturbed by Britney's behavior on social media, claims she is 'out of control'

According to a new report, as per TMZ, Jamie Lynn Spears fears her sister Britney Spears is "spiralling out of control." According to sources, Jamie Lynn is 'disturbed' and 'upset' by the pop singer's newest social media statements, in which she declared she should have slapped her mother and sister 'across your f***ing faces.'

As per the insider, Jamie Lynn, 30, believes Britney, 40, has 'immense jealousy' over her childhood. Jamie Lynn receives death threats "every time Britney publishes," and she has requested her to stop but to no avail. The source, however, did not explain why Jamie Lynn continues to publicly criticise her sister, who is known to have struggled with her mental health. Jamie Lynn is promoting her book, Things I Should Have Said, which contains sensitive and private revelations about Britney, who has only recently emerged from a heartbreaking conservatorship.

However, in her Instagram post, the Toxic singer appeared to criticise her sister Jamie Lynn for allegedly having a better upbringing and a starring role on TV when she was a child. She also chastised her mother, Lynne Spears, for being unsupportive in the aftermath of her separation with Justin Timberlake. Britney's most recent post included a stock photo of sweet holiday drinks, which appeared to be a dig at her sister, who she said was drinking similar beverages. She recalled seeing her sister relaxing at home after her separation from Timberlake in 2002. Spears went on to say that she never received the outpouring of love she hoped for from her mother or sister.

Meanwhile, Spears released a silent video of herself posing in an imitation of her iconic costume from her Baby One More Time video just before her more heinous tweet. She took aim at Jamie Lynn in her caption, citing her loneliness and feelings of abandonment early in her career, albeit the post was more muted than her savage follow-up post.

