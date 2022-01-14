Jamie Lynn Spears reveals Britney Spears once grabbed a knife and locked them both in a room

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about growing up with her sister Britney Spears in a new "Nightline" interview that aired on Wednesday. On January 12, the 30-year-old Zoey 101 actress revealed that the Grammy winner, 40, once "got in [her] face" as Jamie Lynn was carrying her 3-year-old daughter Ivey.

“She cursed at me, so I just walked out of the rooms,” the Things I Should Have Said author claimed, noting that the incident happened while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue.’ And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.” The Mississippi native claimed that her now-13-year-old daughter, Maddie, “tried to mediate the situation,” saying, “I hated that. Like, that’s not what you’re supposed to do. You’re 12.”

The Sweet Magnolias actress went on to recount another alleged incident with the Queen of Pop, claiming that she once locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room with a knife because she was "scared." The All That alum recalled, as per US Weekly, “I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was upset that she didn’t feel safe."

Jamie Lynn's relationship with Britney is strained, as the 40-year-old finally spoke out about her conservatorship at an intense court hearing last summer, calling the arrangement "abusive" and planning to sue her family. Britney was ultimately released from conservatorship in November after 13 years. Britney has slammed Jamie Lynn on social media and unfollowed her on Instagram in the months thereafter. Jamie Lynn stated that she was "confused" as to why their relationship had failed, noting that she had done her best to assist Britney over the years and had attempted to help her get out of conservatorship.

