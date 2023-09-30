Jamie Lynn Spears reveals family's heartwarming reaction to her DWTS performance

As reported by PEOPLE, Jamie Lynn Spears, known for her position in Zoey A Hundred and One, recently made her debut on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), and she is starting up about the heartwarming assistance she received from her family, especially her daughters.

During her first night time at the DWTS dance ground, Jamie Lynn was joined by her daughters, Maddie (15 years vintage) and Ivey (5 years old), as well as her mom, Lynne Spears. Having her loved ones in the audience gave the sector to her and made the experience simply special.

Jamie Lynn expressed her feelings

Jamie Lynn expressed, It was like, OK, as a minimum to have that, it is been an afternoon, I got my girls here and my circle of relatives, and that was it. I don't think it might have been almost as unique without them.

For her DWTS debut, Jamie Lynn accomplished a tango to Mabel's Don't Call Me Up alongside her associate, Alan Bersten. Her daughters, mainly her eldest, Maddie, had been exceedingly happy with her. Jamie Lynn shared, My youngest one, did take a snooze through maximum of the show, however she woke up for my performance. And then my oldest one said that she teared up at the stop. That made my heart feel like, certainly, I do not know. It turned bizarre to peer my 15-12 months-vintage be happy with looking her mother dance on TV.

Participating in DWTS has not simplest been a non-public journey for Jamie Lynn but also a bonding enjoy for her and her circle of relatives. She shared, It's been a bonding experience for us, so I've honestly loved it.

Jamie Lynn Spears to join Dancing with Stars

Before her DWTS adventure started, Jamie Lynn said her motivation for becoming a member of the show changed to encourage her daughters. She wanted to expose them to the cost of dealing with one's fears and pushing oneself to attain their goals, even if it is intimidating.

Jamie Lynn Spears made headlines whilst it was introduced that she would be joining the solid of DWTS for season 32. Reflecting on her decision, she admitted that you'll by no means be fully organized for such a tremendous undertaking. Still, she expressed her readiness to embrace the mission.

Jamie Lynn has determined to donate her weekly income from DWTS to aid SAG-AFTRA and WGA throughout their strikes. She diagnosed the particular possibility she needed to paint when others in her enterprise could not, and she desired to present her lower back to her community during a difficult time.

