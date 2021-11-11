Jamie Lynn Spears REVEALS her parents made her hide teen pregnancy from Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears claims that when she got pregnant at the age of 16, her family forbade her from telling her sister Britney Spears. In an extract from her book Things I Should Have Said, the former Nickelodeon actress discussed her family's response to her pregnancy, stating that her parents and team thought it was "too risky" to inform Britney.

"I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time," Jamie Lynn writes in the book as per PEOPLE. However, Spears said she was being pressured to terminate her pregnancy from all sides. Spears was at odds with her father Jamie after refusing to get an abortion or put her kid up for adoption. "Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults. He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will," she recalled. "I got in his face and yelled, "NO! I won't go." I couldn't deal with any of them. I ran away from them, panting with rage."

Meanwhile, the family was already coping with Britney's serious health issues at the time, and they believed she was too unstable to be trusted with the news. "My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat. They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, "It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby." However, Maddie, now 13, was born to Jamie Lynn and his old boyfriend Casey Aldridge in 2008. She and her husband Jamie Watson have a three-year-old daughter, Ivey now.

Interestingly, Britney, 39, has been criticising her family for being involved in her conservatorship for months, and has seemed to cast doubt on her sister's forthcoming memoir on multiple occasions.

