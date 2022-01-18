Jamie Lynn Spears REVEALS sister Britney Spears tried to get their parents divorced

Jamie Lynn Spears has, recently, been caught stirring up major drama through the launch of her new memoir Things I Should Have Said. In a chat with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, via ET Canada, the younger Spears revealed that big sister Britney had offered to buy their mother, Lynne, a house if she agreed to divorce their father, Jamie.

The Zoey 101 alum confessed that their family dynamics were not functional. Jamie got pregnant at 17 after Britney's 2007 issues. She shared that her teen pregnancy was turned into a "team effort" which confused her since she did not understand why others besides her own family were even involved in the matter. The Spears sibling admitted, her mother at that point in time had already given up, and said, "She just wanted someone to help make it better."

The rookie author disclosed that she felt uncomfortable when Britney offered their mother a home in exchange for getting divorced from her husband. She declared, "I was really confused by that. Now looking back, like what a weird f**king thing to do. It seems like a weird thing, like, ‘I’ll give you a house if you divorce Dad.’ Why would your kid be able to tell you that?"

Spears also shared the moment she found out about her sister's decisions. It was through a high school friend who showed her pictures of her big sister with a shaved head and admitted that she was extremely angry as her friends seemed to enjoy the drama at her sister's expense.

