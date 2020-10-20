  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jamie Lynn Spears says she auditioned for Twilight at 16 with Lily Collins; Reveals ‘I was pregnant’ then

Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed that she auditioned for Twilight with Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, also added that Jamie was 16 at the time. Britney Spears’ sister Jamie was also pregnant at the time with her first child Maddie.
21666 reads Mumbai
Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for Twilight with Lily CollinsJamie Lynn Spears says she auditioned for Twilight at 16 with Lily Collins; Reveals ‘I was pregnant’ then
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jamie Lynn Spears just revealed that she was one of the many who auditioned for Twilight. The 29-year-old actress and singer told Nylon magazine that her team actually had to force her to audition for the movie in the first place. “They had to force me. Force me,” Jamie Lynn emphasized. 

 

“I remember just thinking like, ‘Y’all are insane. I’m not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?’ But I went and read for that role.” The audition happened just before Jamie found out she was pregnant with her first child, Maddie, at just 16. She added, “I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick. Little did I know, I was pregnant.”

 

In case you missed it, Jamie Lynn Spears made the headlines in August when she was secretly appointed as the primary trustee of her sister and pop icon Britney Spears’ vast fortune. 

 

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jamie Lynn was named trustee of the “SJB Revocable Trust,” set up by Britney in 2004 to protect her vast fortune and provide for her children’s financial future. The trust was “amended in 2018, naming Jamie Lynn as the ‘trustee’ and the move was signed off on by her co-conservators Andrew Wallet, and their father Jamie Spears.” 

 

ALSO READ: Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn secretly appointed trustee of the singer’s massive fortune

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Nylon magazine, The Blast, Getty Images

You may like these
Robert Pattinson reveals an unusual common thread between The Batman and Twilight
Lily Collins CONFIRMS engagement with director Charlie McDowell; Says ‘I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you’
Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn secretly appointed trustee of the singer’s massive fortune
Twilight director said THIS when asked if Robert & Kristen would reprise their roles for a Midnight Sun movie
It’s A Love Story: From Twilight love to breakup; Timeline of Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson’s romance
Midnight Sun: Twilight fandom REJOICES as Stephenie Meyer announces prequel novel from Edward Cullen's POV

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement