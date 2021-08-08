​​Jamie Lynn Spears shares voice note of her crying amid sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle

Britney Spears’ sister ​​Jamie Lynn Spears recently shared an emotional update on Instagram. Over the weekend, the actress took to social media and shared a teary voice note to her Instagram Story. In the story she posted, the actress can be heard chatting with her youngest daughter Ivey, 3, as she tries to hold back tears.

“It’ll be okay, mom… it has to be okay, mom,” little Ivey can be heard saying, while Spears says, “Thank you, baby.” The video comes in the wake of Jamie’s sister Britney’s legal conservatorship battle to remove their father Jamie Spears as head conservator. Their father Jamie has controlled Britney’s life and fortune for the past 13 years.

It was only recently that Britney broke her silence on her battle for the first time in 13 years. Last month, in a candid phone call with her judge, the Toxic singer spoke out in recent months, calling out her family, claiming they betrayed her and have all profited from her.

Following her heart-breaking and traumatising confessions in her testimonial, Britney also seemingly called out sister Jamie Lynn in a post shared to Instagram, writing, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

She added, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning????” Britney later blasted Jamie Lynn directly, referring to when the “Sweet Magnolias” actress performed a tribute to Britney back in 2017 when she received the Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote in her caption.

