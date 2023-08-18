Jamie Lynn Spears subtly gives thumbs up to Britney Spears splitting from Sam Asghari after 1 year of marriage

Reports of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce have been circulating widely, gaining attention on social media. Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney's younger sister, discreetly addressed the news by liking an Instagram post that announced the split after the couple's more than one year of marriage hit the headlines. The post included a throwback red-carpet image of the former pair. The Spears siblings' relationship has seen its share of ups and downs, with a recent reconciliation following a period of strained relations. Britney, who won a Grammy award, shared in June that she visited Jamie Lynn on the set of "Zoey 102," a gesture that marked a positive step in their relationship.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Separates after a year of marriage

The couple have been together since Britney was going through conservatorship. Last year in May, Britney and Asghari shared the news of their miscarriage after trying to conceive for a long time. Her statement read, “This is devastating news for any parents,” she added, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share our good news.”

Sources revealed that Britney, 41, and Sam, 29, ended their marriage over allegations of Britney's cheating. Although the news about the couple's separation surfaced today, their actual separation date, as indicated in Sam's divorce filing, was July 28, just over a year after their wedding in Thousand Oaks, California. Sam's divorce petition cited "irreconcilable differences" and requested legal fees and spousal maintenance according to Page Six.

Sam Asghari attempts to negotiate beyond their prenup agreement

Interestingly, Sam's legal action also involves alleged attempts to negotiate beyond their prenuptial agreement, coupled with threats to expose sensitive information about Britney unless he receives payment. As told by an insider to Page Six, Sam is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” Currently, the exact sum the couple is negotiating remains uncertain. However, there's potential for a substantial portion of Britney's net worth to be at stake. Britney Spears has swiftly assembled an expert legal team to safeguard her rights and manage the process in a peaceful manner.

