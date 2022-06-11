Jamie Lynn Spears subtly supports sister Britney Spears' wedding after being snubbed from the nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears gently expressed her congratulations to Britney Spears after her marriage to Sam Asghari. The Zoey 101 actress, 31, was not present at the ceremony on Thursday, June 9, but she "liked" an E! News Instagram post about her elder sister's wedding on Friday, June 10. The post included a photo of Britney, 40, hugging guests Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez on the reception dance floor.

Britney's 10-minute ceremony was attended by several of Britney's celebrity pals, including Barrymore, Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Donatella Versace. All of the bride's ensembles for the evening were made by the fashion designer, including her off-the-shoulder wedding gown and the three small gowns she wore while dancing at the reception. However, TMZ claimed ahead of the event that the Crossroads actress's boys Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, would not be there to see their mother marry Asghari.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s lawyer said. Interestingly, Britney's family, including Jamie Lynn and parents Jamie and Lynne Spears, did not attend her wedding. Bryan Spears, her elder brother, was also missing from the festivities. The Sometimes singer is presently estranged from her family, even accusing her father, who was appointed as her personal and professional manager in 2008, of abusing his position in July 2021.

However, tensions between Britney and Jamie Lynn erupted when the latter released her book, Things I Should Have Said, and said during an appearance on Good Morning America that same month, she witnessed Britney becoming "erratic, paranoid [and] spiralling." Britney responded by saying at the time that the book was full of "lies" about her life and the conservatorship.

ALSO READ:Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get restraining order against former's ex Jason Alexander