Jamie Lynn Spears tearfully reacts to ongoing family feud with Britney Spears: I love my sister

Jamie Lynn Spears has reacted to her family's ongoing feud with sister Britney Spears in a rare interview. During her chat with 'Good Morning America,' via Page Six, the singer has emotionally noted how she adores her sister Britney and revealed what caused the tensions in the first place.

"I love my sister," Jamie Lynn noted in the promotional clip, via Page Six. The 30-year-old star tearfully responded to journalist Juju Chang who pointed out that "things have gotten complicated" between the sisters. "I guess so," Jamie Lynn answered. For those unversed, Jamie Lynn has also written a book called 'Things I Should Have Said,' where she will reportedly point out many important aspects of her life including dealing with teen pregnancy and her rift with her parents. Her tell-all memoir is set to be released on January 18.

In the 'Good Morning America' interview sneak peek, the singer will presumably be asked about the reasons why there has been a rift between the sisters. Jamie Lynn, dressed in a creme suit seemed to have been answering the same question. Recently, the Gimme More singer had unfollowed Jamie Lynn from her social media account on Instagram which caused quite a stir among her fans. While she doesn't follow many people, Jamie Lynn was the only family member Britney was following from her official account. Eagle-eyed fans also notice that while Britney unfollowed her younger sister, Jamie Lynn chose to keep following Britney.

In other news, as Britney Spears was freed from 13 years of conservatorship, recently in November 2021, she had reportedly told Judge Brenda Penny in June, "I really couldn't even take up for myself...I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad...I was scared."

