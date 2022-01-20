Jamie Spears planted 'secret recording device' in Britney Spears’ bedroom, confirms former FBI agent

According to recent court filings submitted by the pop star's lawyer, a former FBI agent backs up accusations that Jamie Spears spied on his daughter Britney during her conservatorship. Mathew Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, presented a statement from Sherine Ebadi in court on January 18, ahead of a hearing set for January 19.

The former FBI special agent stated she "corroborated" the assertion that Jamie authorised Black Box Security "to place a secret recording device in Ms. Spears's bedroom" in papers acquired by E! News. Ebadi (who is now an associate managing director in Kroll Associates' Forensic Investigations and Intelligence practise, which was hired by Britney's law firm) said she came to the conclusion after speaking with Alex Vlasov, a former Black Box Security employee who first made the allegation to The New York Times last year.

"Communications between Ms. Spears and her personal court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, were among the private communications that Black Box and Mr. Spears monitored," Ebadi wrote in the declaration, as per E! News. "Mr. Vlasov told me that Mr. Spears was particularly interested in his daughter's attorney-client communications and wanted regular updates from Black Box on the substance of those privileged messages."

Vlasov reportedly assured Ebadi that Britney's phone will be monitored until early 2021. According to the statement, Kroll Associates examined QuickBooks data and determined that Britney's estate paid Black Box USD 6 million, as per E! News. The California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), according to Ebadi's lawsuit, "requires that all parties consent to a recording of their confidential conversations" and puts "criminal penalties" on those who do not obtain consent.

