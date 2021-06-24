Jamie Spears says he's 'sorry to see his daughter in pain' after Britney Spears hits out at him in court

During her conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears revealed she would like to sue her family and end the conservatorship that she was first placed under in 2008.

Britney Spears is finally speaking out and how! The popstar, who has renegaded millions across the globe with her music, appeared virtually for her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday. As per international reports, Britney spoke for 30 minutes during the hearing and made some explosive revelations about her life. From being in rehab to having zero control over her finances and body as well as health, Britney slammed her family in court including her conservator and father Jamie Spears.

She also added that she would like to sue her family for everything that they've put her through and end the conservatorship that she was first placed under in 2008. "I've never said it openly - I never thought anyone would believe me. I'm not lying. I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I've kept this in for so long - it's not good for my heart," Britney appealed to the court.

The singer added, "I've been so angry and I cry every day. For my sanity ... I need to get it off my heart. The anger, all of it. The main reason why I'm here today is I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated." The virtual hearing was attended by members of her family who are part of the case.

Father Jamie Spears, singer Britney Spears, brother Bryan and mother Lynne in Las Vegas.

During the hearing, a 20-minute recess was granted. After the recess, Jamie Spears' attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen addressed the court to share a statement from her client. The attorney said, "(Jamie) is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. He loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Britney Spears opened up on being administered strong medicines without her consent, being sent to rehab and having no control over her hard-earned money among other things. She also added that the conservatorship requires her to wear a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) and hence she cannot have a baby.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don't get pregnant, but (my team doesn't) want me to have any more children," Britney said in her explosive and lengthy statement.

