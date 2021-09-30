Jamie Spears SUSPENDED from Britney Spears conservatorship; Singer 'burst into tears' & Sam Asghari CELEBRATES

Free Britney isn't just a slogan anymore! Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has been suspended from his daughter's controversial conservatorship after 13 long years. After hearing arguments from both sides, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed that it was in Britney's "best interest" to suspend Jamie as the conservator of the popstar's estate. "The current situation is untenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears," Judge Brenda declared, via Page Six.

As for Britney's overwhelming reaction to the good news, a source revealed to Page Six, "Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge's decision." According to the insider, Britney, "for the longest time," began to think that "her father's domineering control over every single aspect of her life" would never end and that she'd never see such a day, "but it finally happened." The source further added, "She's in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn't felt joy like this in 13 years."

Britney's fiance Sam Asghari was ecstatic for his ladylove's big win as he exclaimed on his Instagram Stories: "FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!" In another IG story with a black and white photo of a lioness, Sam showed his appreciation for Britney's diehard fans, with the #FreeBritney movement, because of whom Spears found a voice. "SHE DID THIS HER FAN BASE IS CALLED THE ARMY FOR A REASON." Asghari posted the same lioness snap as an IG post, with the caption, "The power of the lioness!!!!! #freebritney"

As for how Britney celebrated the big win; the 39-year-old musician shared two videos and a scenic snap in which she's seen learning how to fly a plane. Her caption reads as: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!"

