Jana Kramer and Allan Russell engaged after six months of dating, singer says 'We just both started crying'

American country music singer Jana Kramer and Scottish football player Allan Russell are engaged after six months of dating. The 39-year-old actress and 42-year-old ex-coach posted images on their Instagram announcing their engagement. Keep reading to know more details about the relationship between the two and what they have to say about this new beginning.

Kramer and Russell started dating six and a half months ago and have decided to make things official. "A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I'm proud to call you my fiancé and cherish every minute we spend together [red heart emoji] I love you my little warrior xxx," the former football player captioned the engagement pictures. Kramer shared the same images with a heart.

During her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the actress talked about the proposal and said, "It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view. And he said my name, and I got up or whatever, and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."

Kramer said that even though she "kind of blacked out" at that moment, she remembers Russell saying, "You're the love of my life" while proposing. "We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right. It was perfect." She added that they were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but this was what she wanted. "I don't need the roses and the whole glam setup," she said.

Kramer was previously married to Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. The two divorced after six years of marriage because of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery." Caussin cheated on Kramer multiple times throughout their relationship and marriage with multiple women. The two have a 7-year-old daughter named Jolie, and a 4-year-old son named Jace. "I know he's my person, I trust him," said Kramer.

"There's no anxiousness attached to that. [Mike] already knew that [Russell] is my partner whether we get married or engaged or whatever," she added. Kramer's ex-husband found out about the engagement through a FaceTime call. "He was like, 'Hey, I'm really happy for you. Allan's a great guy.' I started to cry 'cause he goes, of all people you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this. After everything I put you through."

She concluded, "He was like, 'You deserve this more than anyone.' And it meant so much to me that he said that." Kramer and Russell met on a dating app and have not looked back ever since. Their wedding would lead to Kramer's fourth marriage. Apart from Caussin, Kramer was married to Michael Gambino in 20014 and to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.

