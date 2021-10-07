Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler call it QUITS after realizing they are better off as friends?

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler have called it quits only one month after they began dating. "They went on a few dates but in the end Jana is still single. They realized they're better off as friends than dating," a source tells PEOPLE. However, a source told PEOPLE in early September that the country singer, 37, and the former NFL player, 38, who were both going through divorces, had gone on one date together.

As per PEOPLE, that one date evolved into two, and the couple eventually found themselves in Greenville, South Carolina, for a comedy performance. Kramer and Cutler made their public debut when they posed for pictures together at the inauguration of a rooftop club in Nashville. A source previously told PEOPLE that they "bonded over" the way their divorces played out, but Kramer was tight-lipped when she spoke with PEOPLE last month. "Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me," she said when asked about posing for a photo with Cutler.

Meanwhile, Kramer filed for divorce from former NFL player Mike Caussin, 34, in April after infidelity accusations, while Cutler and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, 34, announced their divorce in 2020 after ten years together. Cavallari has now moved on with country singer Chase Rice, leading a source to tell PEOPLE at the start of Cutler's relationship with Kramer that it was just for show.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," the source speculated as per PEOPLE. However, Kramer told PEOPLE last month that she intends to keep her personal connections private in the future.

