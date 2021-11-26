Jana Kramer celebrates first Thanksgiving without her kids: My heart hurts not being with them today

Jana Kramer is celebrating her first Thanksgiving away from her children. The country singer, 37, wrote an emotional Instagram post on Thursday morning about her Thanksgiving challenges as a single parent after divorcing former NFL player Mike Caussin, 34, in April.

The couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, and a 2-year-old boy, Jace Joseph, who seem to be spending Thanksgiving with their father. "Happy thanksgiving. I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," Kramer began the post, sharing a photo of herself holding hands with Jolie and Jace, all three smiling at the camera. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."

Check out her post here:

However, she then added a message of solidarity for those going through a similar situation: "Thinkin of all the others that are having a 'first' holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time," she wrote. "Let it out and then let's eat and drink our feelings." Earlier in the day, the One Tree Hill star posted a candid video of herself crying on the sofa at her Nashville home on Instagram Stories. She then pointed to the tears rolling down her cheeks and said, "I'm going to finish this, go for a run and count my blessings, because there's a lot to be thankful for."

Interestingly, as per PEOPLE, Kramer has been candid with admirers on social media about the emotional toll of being a single parent and navigating life after her six-year marriage to Caussin ended. In an episode of her podcast Whine Down in September, the celebrity addressed the toll the divorce has taken on her, saying she couldn't hold back her tears as her surname was formally changed back to Kramer.

