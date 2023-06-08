Jana Kramer is expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell; Says ‘It’s all a blessing’

Jana Kramer is pregnant and is expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell. The country singer and Whine Down podcast host confirmed the news of her pregnancy to People Magazine. Opening up about her pregnancy, Jana Kramer said it’s all a ‘blessing’. The singer also spoke at length about her miscarriages in the past.

Jana Kramer opens up about her pregnancy

Overjoyed, Kramer expressed how she didn’t feel that she would be a mother for the third time as she’s been through a lot. The country singer said, “I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.”

Talking to the magazine, the singer further added, "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'”

Expressing her love for fiancé Allan Russell, Kramer said that she wanted to create something beautiful with her man. She thought it would be a ‘silver lining’ to get over her miscarriages but she was not sure if she is capable of carrying a baby again. The news of her current pregnancy is a ‘blessing’ to both Kramer and Allan. The singer told the magazine, “I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month." However, Allan Russell is also a dad to a 16-year-old son.

She mentioned that she shared the news of her pregnancy with her daughter Jolie in early May as she had been hoping for another sibling. Explaining her daughter’s craving to have another sibling, Kramer said, “Every time Allan and I kissed, Jolie's like, 'You're getting married and having a baby! I want a baby brother, baby sister.' I told her we were pregnant and she was so happy."

Jana Kramer reveals she had miscarriages

Kramer, who is already a mother of a beautiful daughter Jolie Rae Caussin (7) and a cute son Jace Joseph (4) with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, faced miscarriages in the past. The singer opened up about miscarriages she experienced in 2017 and 2018. She said, “I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible.”

Meanwhile, Jana said that during a trip to LA this March, she felt a ‘metallic taste’ in her mouth and did a pregnancy test which came positive. Now out of the first trimester, Kramer is trying to enjoy the pregnancy as she leans into the joy she has with Russell

