Jana Kramer REVEALS dating Chris Evans, claims the Captain America actor ghosted her; Find Out Why

Jana Kramer is spilling piping hot tea when it comes to her short-lived relationship with Chris Evans ! The One Tree Hill star revealed on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer that she dated the Captain America actor over a decade ago. Furthermore, Kramer also divulged the "embarrassing" bathroom incident which she believes is the reason why he eventually ghosted her...

Jana Cramer divulged on her podcast that she "went on a few dates" with Chris Evans over a decade ago, which means it was before Evans was Captain America: "He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie. I can't remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date. To this day I'm actually sort of mortified... This is so embarrassing," via Just Jared.

Jana Kramer then proceeded to reveal the "embarrassing" details about her last date with Chris Evans, as the pair went to Chris' home in Los Angeles after hanging out with his friends: "It was a fun time... but I was getting a little sleepy. And so I was like, 'Hey I'm gonna go to bed' or whatever. And so I had asparagus for dinner that night, so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me."

Continuing on why she believes Chris Evans eventually ghosted her, Jana Kramer recalled, "And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again."

Jana Kramer clarified that she "didn't hook up that night" with Chris Evans and that the 38-year-old singer never heard from the 41-year-old actor again. Nevertheless, Kramer asserted that Evans is a "great" kisser and that she even slid into his DMs about a year ago. Alas, Chris Evans is already taken...

A few days back, Chris Evans was spotted with girlfriend Alba Baptista as the couple went on a romantic stroll at Central Park in New York City. Reportedly, the pair have been dating for over a year and fans also spotted many recent subtle IG hints about their flourishing relationship. As People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022, Chris also opened up to the publication on how he's now a "much better" romantic partner than when he was younger.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been. We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works. I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way," Chris Evans shared earnestly.

In the same interview, Chris Evans also revealed his personal aspirations of wanting to settle down and have a family. For Evans, "wife, kids, building a family" is something he "absolutely" wants: "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

Subsequently, besides a blossoming romance with Alba Baptista, Chris Evans is also enjoying a rocking Hollywood career post retiring from MCU as the beloved superhero Captain America. Besides a powerful, vulnerable performance in Defending Jacob, Chris also received major praise for his devilishly villainous portrayals in back-to-back blockbuster movies Knives Out and The Gray Man. His upcoming, highly-awaited projects include Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, Ghosted opposite Ana de Armas and Pain Hustlers opposite Emily Blunt.