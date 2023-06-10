Jana Kramer reveals discussing surrogacy with Allan Russell as she couldn't 'go through another miscarriage'

Country music singer Jana Kramer and Scottish football player Allan Russell announced their pregnancy recently but the newly engaged couple didn't exactly have it easy. The 39-year-old actress has opened up about pregnancy complications and the various options she considered after having to go through multiple miscarriages. Keep reading to know more.

Jana Kramer discussed surrogacy with Allan Russell, didn't want 'another miscarriage'

During the latest episode of her podcast Whine Down, Kramer talked about her pregnancy, the complications she has previously faced, and the options she considered before embarking on this journey. The singer is fifteen months pregnant with her third child, and her first one with Russell. Kramer revealed that she told her fiancé, "I don't know if I can possibly go through another miscarriage, emotionally if I can handle that."

ALSO READ: Jana Kramer and Allan Russell engaged after six months of dating, singer says 'We just both started crying'

While she was afraid of the medical complications she might face, Kramer was open to other options. "The other side of it is, we can surrogate. We can do IVF. I did IVF with the two kids. Obviously, I lost those ones but then got pregnant naturally, from being on the IVF medicine," she shared during the podcast referring to her two past miscarriages.

Kramer added that she suggested going with IVF and surrogacy but then she would miss out on enjoying pregnancy "with someone I know is being faithful and loves me." The singer added, "I have two beautiful, healthy children. I don't need another one" but thought that a baby with Russell would be "so beautiful, so silver lining, so the glue to the blended family."

Kramer has a 7-year-old daughter Jolie and a 4-year-old son Jace with former husband Mike Caussin. Meanwhile, Russell is the father to a 16-year-old son from a past relationship. The singer further added that though she loved the idea of having a baby with the football player, she also considered that she wants to travel and enjoy herself in her 40s now that her kids are getting older and it's getting easier. Kramer finally decided to give it a try.

"If we try this month, it'll be before my 40th birthday, and maybe it's just a God thing," she said she told Russell. "But in my mind, it was a one-and-done — try one month and if it's meant to be, it's going to happen," she concluded. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever," she captioned the announcement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jana Kramer is expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell; Says ‘It’s all a blessing’