Jane Campion REACTS to Sam Elliott's criticism of The Power of the Dog: He was being a little bit of a b***h

The Power of the Dog has been one of the top nominees for Oscars 2022 in Best Actor, Best Director as well as Best Picture categories among others. The film recently received heavy criticism from actor Sam Elliott of A Star is Born fame. The actor's comments have already been shot down by the film's lead cast members, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons and now director Jane Campion has also reacted to the same.

The director recently received the Best Director honour at DGA Awards for the film. During a red carpet chat with Deadline, Campion addressed Elliott's recent comments about her film and reacted to the same calling them "unfortunate." She said, "I think it’s really unfortunate and sad for him because he’s really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia. I don’t like that. I think he was being a little bit of a b-i-t-c-h. Plus he’s not a cowboy, he’s an actor."

Campion further joked that the only way to settle this with Sam would be through a Western-style confrontation and added that she's ready to meet him down on set with Doctor Strange to "shoot it out." The filmmaker further also defended her film adding that there's a lot of space to explore in storylines involving West.

As for the film's lead star Benedict Cumberbatch who is in the running for an Oscar for his performance in the film, the actor simply shrugged off Elliott's comments as "odd" when asked about the same during an event for BAFTA.

