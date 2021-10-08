Jane Fonda ‘ashamed’ to admit that she cares about men finding her attractive

Jane Fonda recently spoke to Grazia magazine and in a candid confession revealed that while she is “ashamed” to admit it, she does care more about men’s opinion of her appearance than women’s. The Grace and Frankie alum immediately said that despite being a feminist, it’s in her “DNA” to want men to find her attractive. “If I’m going to be on a Zoom meeting and I know that there’s going to be a man — even if I go to a doctor and it’s a guy — I mean, I feel ashamed even admitting this, but I pay a little extra attention to how I look than I do if it’s a woman. I became an adult in the ’50s and it’s just part of my DNA. I probably will feel that way on my death bed. I do it because I need to feel that they think I’m attractive. I don’t mean sexy. I mean just look good for my age,” she said.

Diving deeper into feminism and how strongly she believes in equity among genders now, she did confess that there was a time she felt feminism was only about disliking men.

“And then when I very first became a feminist I didn’t really pay that much attention to how I looked… because I thought that to be taken seriously I had to look like I didn’t care how I looked. A point came when I really became a feminist, not just theoretically in my head, but an embodied feminist, and I was confident in my feminism that I didn’t have to forgo looking good. You can look beautiful and still be a feminist,” she said.

