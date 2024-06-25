Jane Fonda, David Beckham, Keith Urban Among Celebrities Set To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2025; Check Out Full List HERE

On Monday, June 24, the Walk of Fame Committee for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees for the upcoming year, spanning talents from film, television, music, sports, and more.

The 2025 class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame will feature legendary stars such as Prince (posthumously) and Jane Fonda. Honorees also include contemporary movie stars like Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Courtney B. Vance, Molly Shannon, and Glynn Turman, musical talents like Keith Urban, Green Day, and Fantasia, and sports personalities like David Beckham.

Hollywood Walk of Fame 2025 Honorees Announced

“The Walk of Fame has made history again!” said Peter Roth, Chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, while announcing the names. “I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025.”

“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields. The committee and I can't wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!” he added.

The recipients will have individual ceremonies of their own, where they will be bestowed with their own stars on Hollywood Boulevard in 2025. Exact dates and timings for each recipient will be announced 10 days before their respective ceremonies next year via the Walk of Fame website — a standard process.

Check the complete list of 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame laureates HERE:

Category of Motion Pictures — John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman, and Toni Vaz.

— John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman, and Toni Vaz. Category of Television — Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon, Bill Nye, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, Matt Stone and Trey Parker (double ceremony), Lauren Graham, Sherri Shepherd.

— Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon, Bill Nye, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, Matt Stone and Trey Parker (double ceremony), Lauren Graham, Sherri Shepherd. Category of Recording — Fantasia, Keith Urban, Green Day, Prince (posthumous), Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, and WAR.

— Fantasia, Keith Urban, Green Day, Prince (posthumous), Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, and WAR. Category of Live Theater/Live Performance — Misty Copeland and Alan Cumming.

— Misty Copeland and Alan Cumming. Category of Radio — Adam Carolla.

— Adam Carolla. Category of Sports Entertainment — David Beckham and Orel Hershiser.

They honorees have two years to schedule their ceremony before their selection expires.